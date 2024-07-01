$41.340.03
Three children drowned in Ukraine overnight, body of one still being searched for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13669 views

Three more children drowned in Ukraine on June 30, and rescuers are still searching for one body.

Three children drowned in Ukraine overnight, body of one still being searched for

On June 30, a 14-year-old boy drowned in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and two more teenagers drowned in Lviv region. Today, rescuers continue to search for the body of one of them.  This was reported by the State Emergency Service to UNN

Details 

According to the rescuers,  yesterday,  while resting on the water, a child disappeared from sight. The tragedy occurred on the Bystrytsia Nadvirna river, in the village of Vovchynets, Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community.

The SES divers searched for the body of the boy born in 2010 for several hours, using a drone. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service was working at the scene to support  the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Also in the Lviv region, in the village of Yasnyska, Yavoriv district, two teenagers born in 2006 and 2007 dived into a local quarry and did not come out. Late in the evening, rescuers found the body of one boy and handed it over to the police. The search for the other will continue today. 

"Over the last day alone, 19 people died on the water in Ukraine, including 4 children. The statistics for June are impressive - 181 adults and 35 children drowned in water bodies," the SES said. 

An 11-year-old boy drowned in Zaporizhzhia26.06.24, 18:15 • 22618 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
