“Those who are at the front would cut him to pieces”: military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations in a lottery

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46914 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101494 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144708 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173018 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80454 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111063 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40499 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53376 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90533 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235028 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221994 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46767 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32207 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112713 views
“Those who are at the front would cut him to pieces”: military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations in a lottery

“Those who are at the front would cut him to pieces”: military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations in a lottery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79874 views

The military expert spoke about the idea of raffling off reservations in a lottery.

The head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, spits on the Constitution of Ukraine with his idea to raffle off mobilization armor. This opinion was expressed by military expert Ivan Yakubets in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify himself by saying that he did not say this and accusing the media of lying.

"How can I comment on this nonsense? To comment on the fact that a member of the Ukrainian parliament spits and disregards the Constitution of Ukraine? What kind of deputy is this? This is an enemy of Ukraine. A bold enemy of Ukraine. His idea can be paraphrased as follows: You don't have to fulfill the Constitution of Ukraine, you just have to play the lottery, throw a pin-pong, and that's it. He's an idiot, to be honest," Yakubets said.

He is convinced that Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations will not be accepted not only by the expert community, but also by the military, who are currently defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers. Yakubets believes that only those who do not want to defend the country will like Hetmantsev's idea.

"Those at the front would have cut him to pieces. And those who are in the rear - this is support for their unwillingness to join the army. The MP's support for all those who do not want to be drafted to go to the Armed Forces to defend Ukraine," the military expert noted.

Recall

Members of the National Security Committee sharply criticized the idea of holding a lottery for mobilization reservations proposed by Danylo Hetmantsev, calling it complete nonsense that will not be supported.

Users of social media compared Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a lottery to the movie The Hunger Games.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine

