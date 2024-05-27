“Those who are at the front would cut him to pieces”: military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations in a lottery

The head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, spits on the Constitution of Ukraine with his idea to raffle off mobilization armor. This opinion was expressed by military expert Ivan Yakubets in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify himself by saying that he did not say this and accusing the media of lying.

"How can I comment on this nonsense? To comment on the fact that a member of the Ukrainian parliament spits and disregards the Constitution of Ukraine? What kind of deputy is this? This is an enemy of Ukraine. A bold enemy of Ukraine. His idea can be paraphrased as follows: You don't have to fulfill the Constitution of Ukraine, you just have to play the lottery, throw a pin-pong, and that's it. He's an idiot, to be honest," Yakubets said.

He is convinced that Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off reservations will not be accepted not only by the expert community, but also by the military, who are currently defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers. Yakubets believes that only those who do not want to defend the country will like Hetmantsev's idea.

"Those at the front would have cut him to pieces. And those who are in the rear - this is support for their unwillingness to join the army. The MP's support for all those who do not want to be drafted to go to the Armed Forces to defend Ukraine," the military expert noted.

Members of the National Security Committee sharply criticized the idea of holding a lottery for mobilization reservations proposed by Danylo Hetmantsev, calling it complete nonsense that will not be supported.

Users of social media compared Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a lottery to the movie The Hunger Games.