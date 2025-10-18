$41.640.00
Brazilian national stabs compatriot to death in Ternopil region
October 18, 12:34 AM • 22511 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 49407 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 37681 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 42097 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 34128 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 23980 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22116 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 18111 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 20185 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
This year, 86 people, including 10 children, were recognized as victims of human trafficking - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

In 2025, 144 criminal proceedings were registered for human trafficking. 85 people were notified of suspicion, 21 were convicted, and 86 people, including 10 children, were recognized as victims.

This year, 86 people, including 10 children, were recognized as victims of human trafficking - Prosecutor's Office

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 144 criminal proceedings for human trafficking in Ukraine, and 86 people, including 10 children, have been recognized as victims, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on October 18, on European Anti-Trafficking Day, writes UNN.

In 2025, law enforcement agencies registered 144 criminal proceedings for human trafficking.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the prosecutor's office, "85 people have been charged, 21 have been convicted, and another 60 are awaiting court verdicts."

"86 people, including 10 children, have been recognized as victims," the report says.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported, has an Interdepartmental Working Group on identifying, stopping, and investigating crimes related to human trafficking.

The Ombudsman announced how many Ukrainians this year received the status of a person affected by human trafficking31.07.25, 17:36 • 5577 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies