This year, 86 people, including 10 children, were recognized as victims of human trafficking - Prosecutor's Office

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 144 criminal proceedings for human trafficking in Ukraine, and 86 people, including 10 children, have been recognized as victims, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on October 18, on European Anti-Trafficking Day, writes UNN.

In 2025, law enforcement agencies registered 144 criminal proceedings for human trafficking. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the prosecutor's office, "85 people have been charged, 21 have been convicted, and another 60 are awaiting court verdicts."

"86 people, including 10 children, have been recognized as victims," the report says.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported, has an Interdepartmental Working Group on identifying, stopping, and investigating crimes related to human trafficking.

The Ombudsman announced how many Ukrainians this year received the status of a person affected by human trafficking