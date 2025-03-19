They attacked, allegedly, despite the agreement: the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov said that Ukraine tried to attack Russia's energy infrastructure, despite the agreement between Trump and Putin to stop the attacks. He claims that Russia complied with the order, but Ukraine did not.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainian drones tried to attack Russian energy infrastructure facilities tonight, despite an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop such strikes, UNN reports.
Details
According to Peskov, "after the political will of the two presidents was revealed in terms of a mutual ceasefire on energy infrastructure facilities, Putin immediately gave the appropriate orders to the Ministry of Defense, which were also immediately carried out."
According to him, at the time of the order, there were 7 drones in the sky that were targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities related to the military-industrial complex, but they were shot down by the Russian army.
The President gave the necessary orders. Unfortunately, we see that there is no reciprocity from the "Kyiv regime" yet. There were attempts to strike our energy infrastructure facilities
Addition
Today, Russian media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, stated that Russia shot down its own drones already launched at energy facilities after Putin's order.
Remind
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if the Russians stop striking Ukrainian ones. In this regard, serious control over the strikes on the energy structure should be carried out, which the United States should take over.