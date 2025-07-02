$41.820.04
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
06:39 AM
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
06:24 AM
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
July 1, 12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
06:24 AM
There will be no mass mobilization of those under 25, and there is no ban on education for men yet - Venislavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

People's Deputy Venislavskyi confirmed the absence of changes in the mobilization of citizens under 25 and restrictions on education for men over 25. The increasing number of students and graduate students indicates a possible use of education to avoid mobilization.

There will be no mass mobilization of those under 25, and there is no ban on education for men yet - Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada has not adopted any changes regarding the mobilization of citizens under 25 years of age, and there are currently no legislative restrictions on obtaining education for men over 25. At the same time, the right to education is increasingly used to avoid mobilization, so the government may be looking for appropriate solutions to solve this problem. This was stated at a briefing by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The Law of Ukraine stipulates that citizens of Ukraine under the age of 25 will not be conscripted for military service. There are some restrictions, meaning it can refer to Ukrainian citizens under 25 who are liable for military service. But for this category of people, we have provided for a contract. There will be no mass mobilization of people under 25. The Verkhovna Rada has not adopted any changes in this regard

- Venislavsky reported.

Regarding the prohibition of obtaining education for men aged 25 and over, he emphasized that there is currently no such law in Ukraine.

I cannot tell you now, I have not seen a relevant bill that would limit such a right. In general, any restriction on obtaining education would be constitutionally questionable, because the Constitution guarantees the right to education.

- Venislavsky said.

The MP added that a difficult dilemma has emerged since the beginning of the full-scale war. As the official noted, the right to education is increasingly being misused — as a tool to avoid mobilization, rather than to acquire knowledge.

It is necessary to approach this very rationally, so as not to limit the right to education on the one hand, and not to allow abuses on the other. And the number of graduate students, the number of students has significantly increased, so some safeguards must be in place. But I emphasize once again that I have not seen the relevant legislative changes, so it is difficult for me to comment on this issue.

- he noted.

According to Venislavsky, in 2022-2023, there was a sharp increase in the number of applicants aged 30 to over 50. Also, significantly more people wished to obtain postgraduate education - in particular, to enroll in master's or doctoral programs, often on a paid basis.

In six months: Venislavsky explained when Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines02.07.25, 12:14 • 931 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
