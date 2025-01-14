There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - the General Staff

In total, 158 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on it. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on January 14, 2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched one missile and 32 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used two missiles and dropped 40 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged about a thousand kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at our troops' positions and populated areas, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka and Tabaivka, where Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Rayhorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Hryhorivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled 14 attacks by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Oleksandr-Shultyno. The defense forces repelled 14 attacks.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka eight times.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Yantarne, Novotoretske, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Chunyshyno, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Nadiivka, Petropavlivka and Shevchenko. Our defenders stopped 70 enemy assaults.

Today, according to preliminary data, 300 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 166 of them were irretrievably destroyed. A tank, 13 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, two Lancet UAVs, an artillery system, an electronic warfare system, a UAV control antenna and a satellite communication system were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks and two Russian vehicles were damaged, - reports the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne. The fighting continues.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions, the aggressor made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions during the day.

In the Kursk sector , 18 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing.

They started shelling and did not allow to withdraw a captured DPRK soldier from the positions: military man about special operation in Kursk region