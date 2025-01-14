There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - the General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118348 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126416 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159840 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104217 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113801 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117096 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 49403 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118224 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116270 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 36867 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 51893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173740 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116190 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138873 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130809 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148354 views
There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26086 views

There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants carried out 32 air strikes and used about a thousand kamikaze drones, while Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks.

In total, 158 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on it. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on January 14, 2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched one missile and 32 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used two missiles and dropped 40 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged about a thousand kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at our troops' positions and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka and Tabaivka, where Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Rayhorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Hryhorivka. Five clashes are still ongoing. 

In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled 14 attacks by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Oleksandr-Shultyno. The defense forces repelled 14 attacks. 

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka eight times. 

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Yantarne, Novotoretske, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Chunyshyno, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Nadiivka, Petropavlivka and Shevchenko. Our defenders stopped 70 enemy assaults.

Today, according to preliminary data, 300 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 166 of them were irretrievably destroyed. A tank, 13 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, two Lancet UAVs, an artillery system, an electronic warfare system, a UAV control antenna and a satellite communication system were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks and two Russian vehicles were damaged,

- reports the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne. The fighting continues. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions, the aggressor made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions during the day.

In the Kursk sector , 18 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing.

They started shelling and did not allow to withdraw a captured DPRK soldier from the positions: military man about special operation in Kursk region14.01.25, 19:47 • 25408 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

