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There is no strike force near the border with Belarus — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

There is no serious strike force on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. At the same time, the threat of Belarusian troops taking part in a renewed Russian attack remains.

There is no strike force near the border with Belarus — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As of today, there is no serious strike force on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. At the same time, official Minsk wants to "whitewash itself" and is trying to shift responsibility onto Ukraine, saying that our country poses a threat. Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of "We Are Ukraine," reports UNN.

Details

He noted that the threat of another Russian attack, in which Belarusian troops may also officially participate, still remains.

All of this will continue until Belarus stops supporting Russia. But the extent to which the threat to us is increasing, and how much it may change overall, is a task for intelligence units, and they are monitoring what is happening on the territory of Belarus

- Demchenko noted.

He added that the relevant information is also conveyed to military command bodies. This is done so that the necessary decisions can be made regarding the further strengthening of one direction or another if the situation changes.

Let us recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered a surprise readiness check of the country's armed forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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