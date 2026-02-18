$43.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 3664 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 2004 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 9858 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 12519 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 11809 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 14065 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 23098 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38057 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37989 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 38027 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
There is no split in the Ukrainian negotiating team - Presidential adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn denied information about disagreements or internal influence within the Ukrainian negotiating team. The President's Office noted that the negotiating team is united, and talk of "divisions" or "influences" is untrue.

Information about alleged disagreements or internal influence within the Ukrainian negotiating team is not true. This was stated by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn, reacting to publications about a "split" in the negotiating group, reports UNN.

Details

The negotiating team is united. All talks of "divisions" or "influences" are untrue. If any comments or clarifications are needed, we can provide them promptly

- he noted.

The President's Office denied information about internal contradictions in the team participating in the negotiations.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the political component of the negotiations on ending the war remains difficult. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, but without significant progress on the political front.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

