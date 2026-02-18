There is no split in the Ukrainian negotiating team - Presidential adviser

Information about alleged disagreements or internal influence within the Ukrainian negotiating team is not true. This was stated by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn, reacting to publications about a "split" in the negotiating group, reports UNN.

Details

The negotiating team is united. All talks of "divisions" or "influences" are untrue. If any comments or clarifications are needed, we can provide them promptly - he noted.

The President's Office denied information about internal contradictions in the team participating in the negotiations.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the political component of the negotiations on ending the war remains difficult. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, but without significant progress on the political front.