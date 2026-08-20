There were 195 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 6,600 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 195 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6,600 drones and dropped 157 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

The aggressor carried out one missile strike, using missiles that approach their target along a ballistic trajectory, as well as 44 air-, land- and sea-launched cruise/aerial missiles; it carried out 55 airstrikes using 157 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,634 kamikaze drones for attacks, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 2,151 times - the report says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day; the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 32 times, one of them using MLRS.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times toward the populated areas of Lyman and Izbytske and near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched nine attacks toward Radkivka.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction toward the populated areas of Lyman, Novoserhiivka and Drobysheve and near Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 11 attempts by the invaders to advance toward the populated areas of Ozerne, Orikh обатka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Kryva Luka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out one assault near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Novoselivka and toward Stepanivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out eighteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Novooleksandrivka, Udachne and Kotlyne and toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Hannivka, Svitle, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated here today and 12 wounded; five vehicles, one artillery system, one electronic warfare system, nine pieces of special equipment, one UAV control post, two ammunition depots and 26 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. One vehicle, three guns, four UAV control posts and 97 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 199 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne and Dolynka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near Plavni and toward Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro River direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops and 1,672 UAVs in a day — General Staff