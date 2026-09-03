"There are tentative dates" — Zelenskyy announced Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow and Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a visit by U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv could take place in the coming days, but they will first visit Moscow, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team handling negotiations with representatives of the President of the United States.

Essentially, we are in communication with them 24/7, and we are now preparing for the meetings. There are tentative dates. We expect to see representatives of the President of the United States here in Kyiv. We have confirmation from them: there will be a meeting in Moscow and in Kyiv. We expect a meeting in the coming days. This is very important