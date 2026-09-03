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"There are tentative dates" — Zelenskyy announced Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow and Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Zelenskyy said that U.S. President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may come to Kyiv in the coming days. Before that, they will visit Moscow.

"There are tentative dates" — Zelenskyy announced Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow and Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a visit by U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv could take place in the coming days, but they will first visit Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team handling negotiations with representatives of the President of the United States.

Essentially, we are in communication with them 24/7, and we are now preparing for the meetings. There are tentative dates. We expect to see representatives of the President of the United States here in Kyiv. We have confirmation from them: there will be a meeting in Moscow and in Kyiv. We expect a meeting in the coming days. This is very important 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is important that America remains active.

We are ready to meet with them in Ukraine—at a substantive level 

- the Head of State concluded. 

As a reminder

On August 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good conversation" with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; they discussed determining the date of a visit to Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine postponed but not canceled — media24.08.26, 12:25 • 21858 views

Antonina Tumanova

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