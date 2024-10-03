There are no plans to turn off the “lights” in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reports that tomorrow there are no plans to limit electricity consumption in Ukraine. It is recommended to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Tomorrow in Ukraine there are no plans to turn off the power, but it is advised to turn on powerful electrical appliances during the daytime, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Friday. Please use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement reads.
