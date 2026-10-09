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There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13163 views

An energy worker was killed and three injured in the Sumy region. Emergency and hourly power cuts of up to 2.5 groups are in effect in Kyiv and seven regions.

There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have intensified. An energy worker was killed in Sumy region. As of the morning of October 9, parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without electricity. Emergency and hourly outage schedules are in effect, and the scope of the latter has been increased again. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Russian attacks

"In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure. The enemy is targeting energy equipment and high-voltage networks that transmit electricity between regions. As a result, the power system has temporarily lost some of its ability to transmit electricity to consumers," the Ministry of Energy said.

Enemy shelling, it was noted, is complicating repair work. As soon as the security situation permits, energy workers begin restoring damaged equipment in order to return power to consumers as quickly as possible, the ministry stressed.

"Yesterday, as a result of a Russian attack on an energy facility in Sumy region, one energy worker was killed and three others were injured. The injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Where outages and schedules are in effect

"As of the morning, due to shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the city of Kyiv and in the Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions remain temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted, "due to equipment damage and a voltage drop in the high-voltage network, emergency outages are being forced in some districts of Kyiv and Kyiv region. The schedules published in advance are currently not in effect there. The return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes."

"In a number of regions today, hourly outage schedules are being applied to all categories of consumers, along with capacity restriction schedules for industry and business," the ministry reported.

To prevent overloading of equipment damaged by Russian shelling, capacity restriction schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules (up to 2.5 queues) for all categories of consumers are being forced throughout the entire day today in some regions

- Ukrenergo noted.

The day before, Ukrenergo forecast outage schedules of 0.5 to 2 queues for October 9.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional power distribution companies.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased. Today, October 9, as of 09:30, it was 11.4% higher than at the same time the previous day—Thursday. The reasons for the changes are a reduction in the extent of forced outages in some regions, as well as cloudy weather and rain in the western regions of Ukraine, which is resulting in low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the volume of electricity consumption from the general grid. Yesterday, October 8, the daily maximum of consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 4.4% lower than the maximum on the previous day—Wednesday, October 7. The reason for the changes was the greater extent of forced restriction measures applied.

"It is advisable to shift active electricity consumption today to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently—from 11:00 to 15:00. Please do not switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 17:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo said.

Julia Shramko

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