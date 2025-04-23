$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10985 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30335 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26933 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48495 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 32048 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31419 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29637 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34287 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43899 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67991 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

The World Bank confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 at 2%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

The World Bank confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 at 2%. The state budget deficit will remain around 20% of GDP.

The World Bank confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 at 2%

The World Bank, in its updated macro forecast for Europe and Central Asia, confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025 at 2%, UNN reports, citing the document.

Growth is projected to slow to 2% in 2025. From 2026, growth is expected to accelerate to 5.2%, amid an expected cessation of hostilities, which will lead to increased investment, productivity and labor force growth… 

- the document says.

The World Bank also forecasts that in 2025, the state budget deficit will remain high - about 20% of GDP. A significant reduction in the deficit is possible only if military spending is reduced after the end of hostilities. However, even in the medium term, the fiscal gap will remain above 5% of GDP due to reconstruction and defense needs.

The World Bank stressed that economic growth in Ukraine has already slowed from 5.5% in 2023 to 2.9% in 2024. This was influenced, in particular, by a decrease in external demand, a shortage of labor and disruptions in electricity supply due to hostilities.

Let us remind 

Earlier, in January, the World Bank worsened its forecast for 2025 to 2%. At the same time, global growth in 2025-2026 will remain at 2.7%.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

