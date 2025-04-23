The World Bank confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 at 2%

The World Bank, in its updated macro forecast for Europe and Central Asia, confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025 at 2%, UNN reports, citing the document.

Growth is projected to slow to 2% in 2025. From 2026, growth is expected to accelerate to 5.2%, amid an expected cessation of hostilities, which will lead to increased investment, productivity and labor force growth… - the document says.

The World Bank also forecasts that in 2025, the state budget deficit will remain high - about 20% of GDP. A significant reduction in the deficit is possible only if military spending is reduced after the end of hostilities. However, even in the medium term, the fiscal gap will remain above 5% of GDP due to reconstruction and defense needs.

The World Bank stressed that economic growth in Ukraine has already slowed from 5.5% in 2023 to 2.9% in 2024. This was influenced, in particular, by a decrease in external demand, a shortage of labor and disruptions in electricity supply due to hostilities.

Let us remind

Earlier, in January, the World Bank worsened its forecast for 2025 to 2%. At the same time, global growth in 2025-2026 will remain at 2.7%.