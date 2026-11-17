The White House said that there are currently "no real threats" to the United States following a report that Iran is developing plans for the potential detonation of a so-called "dirty bomb" or chemical weapon in Washington. Newsweek reported this, UNN writes.

Details

A CNN report, citing seven U.S. officials, says that new intelligence points to a potential attempt to attack senior officials in the Trump administration.

U.S. intelligence: Iran is planning a "dirty bomb" attack on Washington — CNN

We are remaining vigilant and monitoring all potential threats, but at this time there are no real threats to our country - White House press secretary Lauren Bess said in a statement to Newsweek on Monday, November 16.

Sources familiar with the intelligence characterized the planning as an "attempt to provide Iran with options, rather than an indication of an imminent attack." The report says that "officials remain divided over the credibility of the intelligence and whether Iran has the personnel to carry out such a plot."

A representative of Iran's mission to the United Nations told CNN that Tehran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances "entirely unlawful and categorically rejects and unequivocally denies the false and fabricated claims being circulated in this regard."

The intelligence emerged amid broader concerns about threats from Iran against senior officials. Last week, it was reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved from his home in the Washington area to a military base following threats to his life from Iran.

Bessent's move came as U.S. officials assessed Iran's efforts to target current and former American officials as having reached a more advanced stage.

He became the third Trump Cabinet member reportedly to move into military housing, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Reports have since emerged that Attorney General Todd Blanche has also been living at a military base in the Washington area for several months.

On Monday, speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Donald Trump was asked whether he was concerned about becoming a target of Iranian drones.

"I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you won't be around either. Be careful," Trump told the reporter.

The U.S. president, the publication writes, has sent conflicting signals about the next steps in the war, at times threatening further military action against Iran while also saying that the conflict is "effectively over." Last week, he warned that U.S. troops were "ready for battle" and said that Washington was monitoring Mount Pikaks, a site linked to Iran's nuclear program, for signs of activity.

CNN senior national security correspondent Katie Bo Lillis said that, according to reports, U.S. officials are taking the new intelligence "very seriously."

"It has prompted a real surge in planning efforts, contingency planning, here in Washington," Lillis said on the network's air on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to build up its military presence in the Middle East as Trump considers his next steps in the conflict.

The third U.S. aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in the region on Monday, November 16, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post. The carrier adds to an already significant buildup of U.S. military forces near Iran, joining the thousands of service members already deployed aboard the aircraft carriers USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the main hotspots of the conflict, and commercial shipping continues to face attacks and other risks. According to independent assessments cited by the Associated Press, traffic through this waterway, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supplies passed before the war, has fallen to less than one-third of its prewar level. The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that mines had damaged six oil tankers since Sunday.

The conflict has also contributed to rising prices for Americans, especially gasoline, as disruptions in global oil supplies have driven up energy prices.

Since then, gasoline prices have declined, falling below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, AAA reported Friday, but they remain nearly a dollar higher than a year ago. The national average on Monday, November 16, was $3.81 per gallon.

"These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil production, putting additional pressure on oil prices as supplies through the Strait of Hormuz increase," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum market analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement Monday.

"GasBuddy expects the national average gasoline price to fall to its lowest level since March this week, dropping below $3.72 per gallon," he said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended the administration's actions regarding the war with Iran in an interview with Fox News on Monday. Vance said Trump could either end the military campaign or apply additional military and diplomatic pressure on Iran, but insisted that the president would not allow the conflict to become protracted.

"We will not allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or, frankly, even a two-year commitment, despite the fact that many neoconservatives and many other people want us to stay there forever," Vance said.

Russia is helping Iran in its confrontation with the US and Israel – Le Monde reveals details of military cooperation