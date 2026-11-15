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Russia is helping Iran in its confrontation with the US and Israel – Le Monde reveals details of military cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Russia and Iran are expanding military and economic cooperation. Moscow may be providing intelligence, but is limiting arms deliveries because of the war against Ukraine.

Russia is helping Iran in its confrontation with the US and Israel – Le Monde reveals details of military cooperation

Russia and Iran are strengthening military, technological, and economic cooperation amid Tehran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel. Moscow may provide the Iranian side with intelligence, but is limiting military support because of its own war against Ukraine. Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on October 27, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security.

I think we are capable of resolving our problems in the region without depending on the United States

— Pezeshkian said.

The Caspian Sea has become an important route for trade and the transport of military cargo between the countries. This includes, in particular, drones, missiles, and ammunition.

At the same time, economic cooperation is growing. From January to August, Iran increased its imports of Russian grain by 70% compared with the same period last year, becoming its third-largest buyer.

How Russia can help Iran in the war

According to experts, during the American-Israeli operations against Iran in 2025–2026, Moscow may have provided Tehran with intelligence on U.S. military facilities and satellite imagery to identify targets.

Trump extended for 90 days the authorization for foreign vessels to transport oil to U.S. ports13.11.26, 20:57 • 5796 views

Expert Ruslan Suleimanov believes that in this way the Kremlin is signaling to Washington its readiness to support Iran if the United States continues supplying new weapons to Ukraine.

However, Russia’s capabilities are limited. Moscow cannot transfer some air defense systems, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles to Tehran because it needs them itself for the war against Ukraine. In addition, the Kremlin takes into account its relations with Israel and the Persian Gulf states.

White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned14.11.26, 10:33 • 20871 view

Stepan Haftko

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