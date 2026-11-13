Trump extended for 90 days the authorization for foreign vessels to transport oil to U.S. ports

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
05:37 PM • 12366 views
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week
04:22 PM • 10327 views
Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media
03:50 PM • 17827 views
SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
03:38 PM • 18072 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
03:19 PM • 12527 views
"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes
03:16 PM • 15492 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
01:33 PM • 21659 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
November 13, 01:16 PM • 18763 views
Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries
November 13, 12:59 PM • 15330 views
First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine
November 13, 12:25 PM • 15513 views
After the latest Starshield outages, the speed restriction remains in place, with no clear explanations — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
4m/s
96%
739mm
Popular news
The bill on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions; work is underway within the government — the Ministry of DefenseNovember 13, 10:06 AM • 11504 views
Kremlin expects a new round of peace talks "fairly soon"November 13, 10:34 AM • 11180 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 millionNovember 13, 12:24 PM • 26118 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 29401 views
Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struck02:34 PM • 15587 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 29429 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 39737 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 41333 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 39267 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 40061 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
António Costa
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affected06:43 PM • 1064 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 2654 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 millionNovember 13, 12:24 PM • 26151 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 27680 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 28391 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating

Trump extended for 90 days the authorization for foreign vessels to transport oil to U.S. ports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Trump extended the exemption from the Jones Act, which regulates maritime transportation between U.S. ports. The waiver applies to a broad range of energy products and other goods.

Trump extended for 90 days the authorization for foreign vessels to transport oil to U.S. ports

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended for another 90 days a waiver from the Jones Act that allows oil and other goods to be transported between U.S. ports on foreign-flagged vessels. The measure is aimed at reducing fuel costs, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The more than 100-year-old Jones Act stipulates that cargo between U.S. ports must be transported on vessels owned by American owners, flying the U.S. flag, and operated by American companies.

According to a White House official, the new authorization will take effect at midnight Monday New York time. This will avoid a gap between the expiration of the previous waiver and the start of the new one.

The decision was made amid concerns within the U.S. administration about high energy prices due to the war in Iran.

At the same time, Trump did not expand the scope of the exemptions. In August, he narrowed them by introducing a check for the availability of U.S. vessels for each individual voyage.

Shipment volumes

According to government data analyzed by the Cato Institute, since March, when Trump first suspended the restrictions, foreign vessels have made about 338 voyages. In particular, they transported oil from Texas to Pennsylvania and propane to Puerto Rico.

California received the largest volume of additional supplies. According to a White House official, the state received an additional 23 million barrels of petroleum products compared with the same period last year, versus 8 million barrels a year earlier.

Russia doubled diesel exports after the deal with Trump, but the US received nothing - FT12.11.26, 14:53 • 3686 views

Overall, since the waiver was introduced, an additional 90 million barrels of products, primarily petroleum products, have been transported between U.S. ports. The current authorization allowed around 13 million barrels to be transported, more than one-third of which was gasoline and approximately 28% crude oil.

Criticism of the decision and its benefits

The extension of the waiver drew criticism from U.S. shipbuilders and their allies in Congress. They believe the easing undermines requirements intended to support domestic shipbuilding.

Oil and chemical companies, meanwhile, say the authorization helps transport crude oil, fertilizers, and other goods between U.S. ports more quickly and cheaply.

Products covered by the waiver include gasoline, jet fuel, crude oil, liquefied natural gas, soybean oil, and fertilizers.

A tanker carrying Russian diesel changed course near the U.S., without reaching New York - Bloomberg10.11.26, 18:51 • 7494 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Oil
Pennsylvania
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Puerto Rico
California
Donald Trump
Texas
Iran