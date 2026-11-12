America's efforts to lower diesel fuel prices allowed Russia to double its exports of the fuel last month, although none of the shipments generated by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift fuel sanctions against Moscow reached the United States. Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

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According to data provider Kpler, Russia shipped 271,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day in October, compared with 135,000 barrels the previous month.

The sharp increase came after the United States pressured Ukraine to stop bombing Russian oil refineries, and after the U.S. president announced on October 9 that he had reached a deal with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on the "immediate" supply of more fuel to markets in the United States and around the world.

Although the diesel fuel has not yet reached the U.S. market, given the efforts of Ukraine's supporters to prevent vessels from delivering their cargoes, Russian exports to Brazil, Turkey, and other parts of the world have increased - the publication says.

As Le Monde reports, a Russian oil tanker loaded with diesel fuel became stranded off the coast of the United States after the agreement between Washington and Moscow.

The oil tanker Agioi Fanendes (IMO: 9798375), carrying nearly 300,000 barrels of Russian diesel fuel, has been moving at very low speed in the international waters of the North Atlantic for more than 48 hours, approximately 80 kilometers from the U.S. exclusive economic zone, according to an analysis of maritime tracking data by Kpler conducted by AFP.

The Maltese-flagged vessel Agioi Fanendes departed from the Russian port of Primorsk, near St. Petersburg, on October 23. Kpler data initially indicated that it would unload in New York. No delivery there has been recorded since Tuesday. The Greek operator Eastmed told AFP on Wednesday that the vessel had received no instructions regarding its port of destination.

The tanker's departure took place two weeks after the agreement reached on October 9 between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The agreement provided for the easing of U.S. sanctions against Moscow in exchange for Russian diesel fuel entering the global market. Washington hoped this would lower fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Two other tankers, which were under Western sanctions and carrying Russian diesel fuel from Primorsk, and which had listed the United States as their destination, changed course. On Thursday, Leruo was heading to Brazil, while Talisman was sailing in Egyptian waters in the Mediterranean, the publication notes.

A White House official told the Financial Times that increased supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market would help lower prices for Americans, in accordance with the deal reached between Trump and Putin.

"As the president said, this is a deal for the whole world. This deal was made to add diesel fuel supplies to the global market - to lower prices for Americans and the entire world - and that is exactly what will be done," the official said.

The FT also points out that at least two tankers initially bound for the United States changed course in recent weeks. Vessel-tracking data show that one tanker full of Russian diesel fuel remains off the U.S. East Coast awaiting a buyer. A White House official said that negotiations with the owner of the Agioi Fanendes are ongoing.

Trump's deal with Putin angered Democrats and some Republican members of Congress, who said the agreement could be illegal and demanded that he cancel it.

This month, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill sent a letter to port and terminal operators in her state, which serves as a delivery point for cargo arriving at New York Harbor, warning them that they must turn away any tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel or risk being punished with severe fines.

Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at the consulting firm Energy Aspects, said their data showed Russian diesel exports of 120,000 barrels per day in September this year and 260,000 in October, compared with the five-year average for October, which was around 700,000 barrels per day.

He said the increase over the past two months reflected the ability of Russian refineries to ramp up production amid the suspension of the strike campaign. "If we want to put a label on it, it is U.S. pressure and Trump's announcement of a ceasefire in the energy sector," he said.

Strikes on Russian refineries resumed on October 30 after what was described as a two-week pause, and Russia has now extended its ban on diesel exports until the end of January, although there will be exemptions, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is responsible for energy. Bronze said he expected Russian exports to be "very lackluster" in the coming months.

Sumit Ritolia, an analyst at Kpler, said the country would now prioritize domestic fuel supplies as it was also beginning to experience shortages of gasoline, which it had started rationing.

"Russian refineries remain under significant pressure. We expect them to remain constrained at around 4 million barrels per day in the near term, with limited prospects for a substantial recovery as the strikes continue," he said.