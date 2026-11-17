New U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to attack senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called "dirty bomb" or chemical weapon in Washington. CNN reports this, citing "sources familiar with the latest intelligence," UNN informs.

Details

They characterize the Iranian planning as an attempt to "identify options," rather than as a sign of an imminent attack.

But the plan uncovered by the United States was very specific, included locations and targets, and prompted a flurry of U.S. contingency planning - the article says.

It is reported that White House spokesperson Lauren Biss stated that the United States is "monitoring any potential threats, but at present there are no real threats to the homeland."

But U.S. officials regarded the intelligence as an alarming signal of Iran's readiness to escalate, as it faces intense pressure from U.S. military strikes and a harsh economic blockade that, according to senior administration officials, is "destroying" the country. This shows that Tehran is now actively planning potential attacks on U.S. territory - the publication writes.

It is noted that U.S. intelligence is also examining information about Iran's possible use of chemical weapons against American troops in the Middle East or even against U.S. officials.

Recall

The other day, Israeli intelligence passed the United States information about a possible Iranian assassination attempt against Trump. American officials doubt the credibility of the threat.

Russia is helping Iran in its confrontation with the US and Israel – Le Monde reveals details of military cooperation