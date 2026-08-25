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The weather in Ukraine on August 26 will be unstable in some regions, forecasters say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On August 26, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the central, western and southern regions. The rest of the country will be dry, with daytime temperatures reaching 30°C.

The weather in Ukraine on August 26 will be unstable in some regions, forecasters say

On August 26, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an atmospheric front from a cyclone over the Balkans and a high-pressure field from an anticyclone centered over southern Scandinavia. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions, while the rest of the country will remain precipitation-free. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports this, UNN reports.

Details

On August 26, an atmospheric front from a cyclone over the Balkans will cause unsettled weather in the central regions, Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi regions, as well as in most southern regions during the day, when it will also affect the southern districts of the Kyiv region. Steady, locally heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected

- the agency said.

The weather without precipitation in the rest of the country will be determined by a high-pressure field from an anticyclone centered over southern Scandinavia.

Moderate northeasterly winds will prevail, bringing cool air to the country; its chill will be most noticeable in the northern part of the country, especially at night. Variable cloudiness. Moderate, locally heavy rain and thunderstorms in the central regions, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, as well as in most southern regions and the Kyiv region during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the country

- the post said.

According to the available data, the wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

At night, air temperatures will be 14–19°C, and 8–13°C in the northern part. During the day, temperatures will rise to 21–26°C, reaching 25–30°C in the southeast.

We remind you

On the night of August 28, a deep partial lunar eclipse will occur, during which more than 96% of the Moon's surface will be in Earth's shadow. The phenomenon will peak at 07:12 Kyiv time; however, it will not be possible to observe it in its entirety in Ukraine because the Moon will set below the horizon.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Chernivtsi Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine