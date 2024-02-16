"The water in the taps is safe": Kharkiv Regional Water Administration says the fire at the oil depot did not affect the quality of drinking water

Despite the fact that the attack on the oil depot resulted in a spill of fuel and lubricants in the Kharkiv region, the fuel did not get into drinking water. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He said that work is already underway to eliminate the consequences of oil pollution of water bodies.

Most importantly, the fuel did not get into drinking water sources, so there is no threat to consumers. The water in the taps of Kharkiv residents is safe and of good quality - Sinegubov emphasized.

According to him, the specialists managed to prevent the oil slick from flowing into the Siverskyi Donets River. As planned, special equipment was installed the day before in two places in the Udy and Nemyshlya rivers. This helps to contain the oil film layer.

Fire was extinguished for almost 60 hours: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration tells details of the fire at the oil depot due to russian shelling

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Environmental Agency explained that specialists are working at the sites of oil leaks and monitoring water bodies in the Kharkiv region.

A special carbohydrate-based sorbent is already being used in certain areas. At the same time, specialized services are monitoring other locations as well - Sinegubov explained.

He added that this issue is currently under the control of local authorities. In particular, at the meeting of the regional commission on industrial safety and emergency situations, it is planned to hear reports on the work of specialized structures

Recall

In Kharkiv , all oil depotsand other potentially dangerous facilities will be inspected. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov issued this order to the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations.