The war has been going on for 3.5 years, and it looks like it won't stop - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the war has been going on for 3.5 years and it looks like it won't stop, but the biggest progress in ending it is that the Russian economy is now in a terrible state. Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The biggest progress is that the Russian economy is now in a terrible state. As you know, it is collapsing. And, frankly, Ukraine is doing very well in stopping this very large army. - said Trump.

According to the American president, everyone thought the war would end in three days, but thanks to the Ukrainian military, thanks to everyone's involvement, it is now continuing. Trump also emphasized that "this is not the best situation for Russia, because the war has been going on for 3.5 years and it looks like it (the war - ed.) will not stop."

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that it is too early to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, but he will discuss this with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.