The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Zelenskyy's updated draft law on the register of military personnel - Ministry of Defense

The National Security Committee has approved an updated version of the draft law on the creation of a register of servicemen after taking into account the proposals of the President of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on X by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Details

Chernohorenko said that the committee recommended the draft law for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. According to her, this register will allow to "obtain accurate and up-to-date data on personnel", as well as "form analytics on human reserves in real time" and "reduce the impact of the human factor on processes".

She emphasized that the system will be secure.

Important: the register will operate in Ukraine - under the full and round-the-clock control of the Cyber Incident Response Center - the Deputy Minister noted.

Chernohorenko also stressed that the register is only part of a broader digital project.

This is not just a technical solution - we are creating an ecosystem of services for the military, which will allow us to quickly meet needs without queues, certificates and red tape through interaction through a unique military identifier MIL-ID - she explained.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko thanked the people's deputies for their professional support and wrote that she expects the draft law on the register of servicemen to be considered in the Verkhovna Rada hall.

Let us remind you

On December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on the creation of the Unified State Register of Servicemen, which provides for the introduction of Military ID.