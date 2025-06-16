$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12068 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 31199 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38782 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52287 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113390 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67236 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69581 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58402 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55452 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Zelenskyy's updated draft law on the register of military personnel - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee approved the updated draft law on the creation of a register of military personnel. The register will allow to obtain accurate data on personnel and form analytics from the human reserve.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Zelenskyy's updated draft law on the register of military personnel - Ministry of Defense

The National Security Committee has approved an updated version of the draft law on the creation of a register of servicemen after taking into account the proposals of the President of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on X by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Details

Chernohorenko said that the committee recommended the draft law for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. According to her, this register will allow to "obtain accurate and up-to-date data on personnel", as well as "form analytics on human reserves in real time" and "reduce the impact of the human factor on processes".

She emphasized that the system will be secure.

Important: the register will operate in Ukraine - under the full and round-the-clock control of the Cyber Incident Response Center

- the Deputy Minister noted.

Chernohorenko also stressed that the register is only part of a broader digital project.

This is not just a technical solution - we are creating an ecosystem of services for the military, which will allow us to quickly meet needs without queues, certificates and red tape through interaction through a unique military identifier MIL-ID

- she explained.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko thanked the people's deputies for their professional support and wrote that she expects the draft law on the register of servicemen to be considered in the Verkhovna Rada hall.

Let us remind you

On December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on the creation of the Unified State Register of Servicemen, which provides for the introduction of Military ID.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
