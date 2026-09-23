The U.S. will suspend Obamacare coverage for more than 760,000 people amid suspicions of fraud

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is suspending Obamacare health insurance coverage for more than 760,000 enrollees whose registrations it considers fraudulent or improper. The authorities expect to recover about $2.2 billion in federal funds, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

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Vice President J.D. Vance said that this concerns both people who do not meet the program’s requirements and potentially fictitious beneficiaries. Some citizens may have been enrolled by brokers without their knowledge.

Last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had already canceled about 315,000 insurance plans because of unverified documents and suspicions of improper enrollment.

The U.S. will restrict brokers’ operations

CMS will also block access for approximately 569 brokers and introduce a six-month moratorium on enrolling new participants. According to the agency, some brokers may have arranged insurance coverage without people’s consent or used unreliable data to obtain commissions.

Another 419,000 to 450,000 Obamacare enrollees will undergo additional checks for compliance with legal residency and income requirements.

According to CMS estimates, unauthorized enrollments could result in $6.6 billion in improper federal spending in 2026.

The U.S. Treasury is already working on $5,000 payments to Americans; the program could cost more than $1 trillion