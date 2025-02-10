The US presents a law on a landing strip to send “victorious weapons” to Ukraine

Republican Congressman John Wilson said he is introducing an Act to give US President Donald Trump flexible authority to send victorious weapons to Ukraine to force Russia to the negotiating table with the help of American force. Wilson wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Today, I am introducing the President Trump Flexible Authorization Act (Lend-Lease Act) to send victorious weapons to our partners, including Ukraine, to deter war criminal Putin, as Biden should have done long ago. Force Russia to the negotiating table with American power - Wilson wrote.

Addendum

In May 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the federal law on ‘lend-lease’ for Ukraine.

In December 2024, the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025 (NDAA) approved by the U.S. House of Representatives did not contain a provision to extend the term of the Ukraine Democracy Lend-Lease Act.