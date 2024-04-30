The US denies a visa to a russian diplomat going to the UN General Assembly

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101470 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111675 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254280 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174951 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166052 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44596 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27139 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32081 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38075 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239504 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226113 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101470 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71927 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78472 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113678 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114542 views
The US denies a visa to a russian diplomat going to the UN General Assembly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19576 views

The United States did not issue a visa to a russian diplomat who was to participate in a meeting of a UN General Assembly committee. The russian Federation called it a violation of its obligations as a country hosting the UN headquarters.

The United States of America has not approved a visa for a russian diplomat who was to attend a session of the UN General Assembly's Committee on Information. This was reported by the russian media, according to UNN .

Details 

A representative of the russian delegation was prevented from participating in the 46th session of the UN GA Committee on Information because he was denied a visa despite having submitted his documents in a timely manner.

- said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the russian federation to the United Nations.

I had to take another flight: Brazil refused to refuel lavrov's plane22.02.24, 20:06 • 33622 views

russia emphasizes that the United States is allegedly abusing the position of the country that hosts the UN headquarters. a russian diplomat called it a "gross violation of obligations.

Recall

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister  Sergei Lavrov had to fly to North Macedonia for an OSCE meeting via Greece because Bulgaria closed its airspace to his plane because russian press secretary Maria Zakharova was on board. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

