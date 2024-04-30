The US denies a visa to a russian diplomat going to the UN General Assembly
Kyiv • UNN
The United States did not issue a visa to a russian diplomat who was to participate in a meeting of a UN General Assembly committee. The russian Federation called it a violation of its obligations as a country hosting the UN headquarters.
The United States of America has not approved a visa for a russian diplomat who was to attend a session of the UN General Assembly's Committee on Information. This was reported by the russian media, according to UNN .
Details
A representative of the russian delegation was prevented from participating in the 46th session of the UN GA Committee on Information because he was denied a visa despite having submitted his documents in a timely manner.
I had to take another flight: Brazil refused to refuel lavrov's plane22.02.24, 20:06 • 33622 views
russia emphasizes that the United States is allegedly abusing the position of the country that hosts the UN headquarters. a russian diplomat called it a "gross violation of obligations.
Recall
Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had to fly to North Macedonia for an OSCE meeting via Greece because Bulgaria closed its airspace to his plane because russian press secretary Maria Zakharova was on board.