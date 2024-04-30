The US denies a visa to a russian diplomat going to the UN General Assembly

The United States of America has not approved a visa for a russian diplomat who was to attend a session of the UN General Assembly's Committee on Information. This was reported by the russian media, according to UNN .

A representative of the russian delegation was prevented from participating in the 46th session of the UN GA Committee on Information because he was denied a visa despite having submitted his documents in a timely manner. - said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the russian federation to the United Nations.

russia emphasizes that the United States is allegedly abusing the position of the country that hosts the UN headquarters. a russian diplomat called it a "gross violation of obligations.

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had to fly to North Macedonia for an OSCE meeting via Greece because Bulgaria closed its airspace to his plane because russian press secretary Maria Zakharova was on board.