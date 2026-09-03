The U.S. Congress demands an explanation for the scaling back of the drone program in Europe - AP
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. lawmakers are demanding an explanation as to why a unit of the 173rd Brigade stationed in Europe stopped specializing in drone warfare. It had been learning from the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is demanding that the Pentagon explain why the 173rd Airborne Brigade unit in Europe was ordered to stop specializing in drone warfare. Associated Press reports this, as reported by UNN.
Details
The unit’s soldiers built drones themselves and practiced tactics that Ukraine uses in its war against Russia.
We are deeply concerned that eliminating this specialized drone unit will limit our ability to learn from our allies, particularly the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and hinder our efforts to modernize the conduct of warfare using drones at the speed necessary to compete on the modern battlefield
The letter was sent on Tuesday to Dan Driscoll, the former Secretary of the Army, and General Christopher LaNeve, the acting Chief of Staff of the Army. The letter was signed by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, independent Senator Angus King of Maine, and Republican Representative Mike Turner of Ohio.
We support the transformational initiatives that the Army implemented under Secretary Driscoll’s leadership in this area, and would like this momentum to continue even after the change in military leadership
To remind you
At the beginning of this year, during military exercises in Germany, U.S. Army servicemembers encountered Ukrainian drone operators. As a result, the Ukrainian drone operators defeated the U.S. military personnel.