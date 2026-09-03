A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is demanding that the Pentagon explain why the 173rd Airborne Brigade unit in Europe was ordered to stop specializing in drone warfare. Associated Press reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The unit’s soldiers built drones themselves and practiced tactics that Ukraine uses in its war against Russia.

We are deeply concerned that eliminating this specialized drone unit will limit our ability to learn from our allies, particularly the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and hinder our efforts to modernize the conduct of warfare using drones at the speed necessary to compete on the modern battlefield - the congress members said in a letter provided to the Associated Press.

The letter was sent on Tuesday to Dan Driscoll, the former Secretary of the Army, and General Christopher LaNeve, the acting Chief of Staff of the Army. The letter was signed by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, independent Senator Angus King of Maine, and Republican Representative Mike Turner of Ohio.

We support the transformational initiatives that the Army implemented under Secretary Driscoll’s leadership in this area, and would like this momentum to continue even after the change in military leadership - the lawmakers wrote.

To remind you

At the beginning of this year, during military exercises in Germany, U.S. Army servicemembers encountered Ukrainian drone operators. As a result, the Ukrainian drone operators defeated the U.S. military personnel.