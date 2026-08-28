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The Ukrainian shooter “Metro 2039” won the "Best Visuals" award at Gamescom 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Metro 2039 by 4A Games and Deep Silver received the Best Visuals award at Gamescom 2026. The game was recognized for its graphics and visual effects.

The Ukrainian shooter “Metro 2039” won the "Best Visuals" award at Gamescom 2026

The Ukrainian shooter "Metro 2039" by 4A Games and Deep Silver won the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international Gamescom-2026 video game exhibition, reports UNN

Details 

According to the voting results, the shooter "Metro 2039" by Ukrainian developers won the award in the "Best Visuals" category ("Best graphics" — ed.). 

The organizers noted that the award is presented for "exceptional graphics, aesthetic design, and impressive visual effects." 

"This category recognizes games that impress visually and provide a more exciting and immersive gaming experience," the organizers emphasized. 

"The visual component has always been very important to us, so we always try to push technology as far as possible to achieve the most realistic image. This time, we completely rebuilt our renderer to fully take advantage of ray tracing while maintaining maximum performance. Another thing we really tried to develop in our engine this time was the density of objects, the detail of everything in the frame and in the game world, to enhance immersion and make it as realistic as possible. So winning such an award is truly amazing for us, because the entire team the entire team came together to really take the graphics to a new level and achieve the most realistic image," said 4A Games developer Jonathan Bloch. 

It should be noted that Gamescom is an annual international video game exhibition that has been held since 2009. The exhibition takes place in Cologne, Germany. This year's exhibition is being held from August 25 to August 30. 

Addendum

The Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and also released a trailer for the game. 

The game "METRO 2039" by the Ukrainian studio 4A Games reached 1 million wish-list additions among gamers two weeks after its release.  

On August 26, the Ukrainian studio 4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom-2026. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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