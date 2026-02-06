The Ukrainian national team participated in the parade at the Olympic Games opening ceremony

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 10153 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 16085 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 15358 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 14193 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 18307 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11995 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25984 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17608 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20225 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66704 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Tags
Authors
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leadersFebruary 6, 02:17 PM • 10868 views
Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter OlympicsFebruary 6, 02:42 PM • 4684 views
Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commissionFebruary 6, 05:13 PM • 4388 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will applyFebruary 6, 05:15 PM • 6794 views
Crown Princess of Norway apologizes to the King for ties to Jeffrey EpsteinFebruary 6, 05:22 PM • 4018 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 18310 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 24900 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25987 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 36910 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66704 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Village
Milan
Lviv Oblast
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 2732 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20919 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 23751 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32916 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 36124 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Ukrainian national team participated in the parade at the Olympic Games opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

The Ukrainian national team solemnly marched in the parade of teams under the blue and yellow flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Ukrainian delegation received a warm reaction from the spectators.

The Ukrainian national team participated in the parade at the Olympic Games opening ceremony

The Ukrainian national team made a ceremonial appearance at the parade of teams during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian athletes entered the arena under the blue and yellow flag, becoming part of a large-scale show that united several locations across Italy.

The appearance of the Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the audience and became one of the symbolic moments of the evening. Athletes paraded alongside representatives of other countries, demonstrating the unity of world sports despite the complex challenges of modernity.

The opening ceremony combined light installations, music, and artistic performances, and the participation of the Ukrainian team served as an important reminder of the power of sports, which can unite and inspire.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych and Yelyzaveta Sydorko became the flag bearers of the Ukrainian team.

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony started in Italy06.02.26, 21:22 • 1992 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Milan
Italy