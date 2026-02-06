The Ukrainian national team participated in the parade at the Olympic Games opening ceremony

The Ukrainian national team made a ceremonial appearance at the parade of teams during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. This was reported by UNN.

Ukrainian athletes entered the arena under the blue and yellow flag, becoming part of a large-scale show that united several locations across Italy.

The appearance of the Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the audience and became one of the symbolic moments of the evening. Athletes paraded alongside representatives of other countries, demonstrating the unity of world sports despite the complex challenges of modernity.

The opening ceremony combined light installations, music, and artistic performances, and the participation of the Ukrainian team served as an important reminder of the power of sports, which can unite and inspire.

Vladyslav Heraskevych and Yelyzaveta Sydorko became the flag bearers of the Ukrainian team.

