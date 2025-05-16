The team created by Budanov works 24/7, - Major General Pavlenko

Today, the Main Intelligence Directorate has become one of the centers of innovation and modernization. Ukrainian intelligence has capabilities that no other intelligence agency in the world has: combat UAVs, missiles, air defense systems, its own aviation, and naval drones. And finally, satellites that allow you to see the enemy even in the most difficult conditions. This was stated in an interview with the "Kyiv" TV channel by the former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Major General Illya Pavlenko.

And the best help for maintaining such efficiency is not to interfere. Ukrainian intelligence is lucky with its leadership, General Pavlenko is convinced. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate is a young combat officer with experience and a clear vision of the future. In addition, Kyrylo Budanov has created an effective team that shares his values and works 24/7. These are not just subordinates – they are partners. You can consult with them, discuss risks, and make a joint and balanced decision.

Illya Pavlenko is convinced that any truce on the battlefield does not apply to the work of intelligence. On the contrary, responsibility increases at this time.

Responsibility lies with national security and intelligence. They must identify any threats and warn. If you remember, back in November 2021, Kyrylo Budanov said that there would be an invasion. There was a map. It corresponded to the forces and means that were involved in the invasion. Unfortunately, neither in Ukraine, nor the Europeans, nor the Americans took it seriously. – emphasized the former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian intelligence is open to public control even during the war. But such control has clear limits.

"In 2020, a very democratic law on intelligence was adopted. And there is a whole section devoted to civilian control. Society should know what intelligence is doing. Of course, analytics cannot be given to the public space. This is a threat to the sources," said General Pavlenko.

However, in his opinion, there is information that must be available. For this purpose, in particular, the War & Sanctions information portal was created. After all, "international sanctions do not appear by themselves." One of the tasks of military intelligence is to collect information about which sanctioned components the aggressor uses to produce weapons. Then our partners have an additional opportunity to block supply channels.

In general, according to Illya Pavlenko, the Main Intelligence Directorate has created an atmosphere in which people want to develop, implement innovations, and be leaders. And if Ukraine wants to protect itself, there are simply no other options.