The team created by Budanov works 24/7, - Major General Pavlenko

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3912 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16714 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29637 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34154 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137588 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161974 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143759 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181911 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152486 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392327 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219862 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212083 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274504 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338400 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392327 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15406 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30587 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68185 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106230 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132090 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

The team created by Budanov works 24/7, - Major General Pavlenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Illya Pavlenko spoke about innovations and modernization of intelligence. Budanov's team works around the clock, and the capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence are unique.

The team created by Budanov works 24/7, - Major General Pavlenko

Today, the Main Intelligence Directorate has become one of the centers of innovation and modernization. Ukrainian intelligence has capabilities that no other intelligence agency in the world has: combat UAVs, missiles, air defense systems, its own aviation, and naval drones. And finally, satellites that allow you to see the enemy even in the most difficult conditions. This was stated in an interview with the "Kyiv" TV channel by the former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Major General Illya Pavlenko.

And the best help for maintaining such efficiency is not to interfere. Ukrainian intelligence is lucky with its leadership, General Pavlenko is convinced. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate is a young combat officer with experience and a clear vision of the future. In addition, Kyrylo Budanov has created an effective team that shares his values and works 24/7. These are not just subordinates – they are partners. You can consult with them, discuss risks, and make a joint and balanced decision.

Illya Pavlenko is convinced that any truce on the battlefield does not apply to the work of intelligence. On the contrary, responsibility increases at this time.

Responsibility lies with national security and intelligence. They must identify any threats and warn. If you remember, back in November 2021, Kyrylo Budanov said that there would be an invasion. There was a map. It corresponded to the forces and means that were involved in the invasion. Unfortunately, neither in Ukraine, nor the Europeans, nor the Americans took it seriously.

– emphasized the former Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian intelligence is open to public control even during the war. But such control has clear limits.

"In 2020, a very democratic law on intelligence was adopted. And there is a whole section devoted to civilian control. Society should know what intelligence is doing. Of course, analytics cannot be given to the public space. This is a threat to the sources," said General Pavlenko.

However, in his opinion, there is information that must be available. For this purpose, in particular, the War & Sanctions information portal was created. After all, "international sanctions do not appear by themselves." One of the tasks of military intelligence is to collect information about which sanctioned components the aggressor uses to produce weapons. Then our partners have an additional opportunity to block supply channels.

In general, according to Illya Pavlenko, the Main Intelligence Directorate has created an atmosphere in which people want to develop, implement innovations, and be leaders. And if Ukraine wants to protect itself, there are simply no other options.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Kirill Budanov
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$103,804.90
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.75
Золото
$3,179.65
Ethereum
$2,624.83