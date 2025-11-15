The second lioness that escaped in Khmelnytskyi has been found

The second lioness, who escaped from the Khmelnytskyi wildlife rehabilitation center on Saturday, has been found. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the State Emergency Service of Khmelnytskyi.

Details

When asked by a UNN journalist whether the second lioness had been found, the State Emergency Service replied: "Yes, found."

Meanwhile, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police reported that the escaped lioness, who fled from a mini-zoo in Khmelnytskyi, was found and put into a state of drug-induced sleep. The animal is being transported to a safe place.

Recall

In Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center, leading to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals. One lioness has already been caught, and the search for the other continues.