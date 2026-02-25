SBI is investigating the fatal road accident involving a prosecutor, investigative actions are underway

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
08:12 AM • 298 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 24, 06:45 PM • 12641 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 21941 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 18627 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 18509 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16120 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15381 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15736 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13709 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 29402 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.7m/s
93%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victoryFebruary 24, 10:24 PM • 10271 views
Occupiers annulled the work experience of Kherson residents - CNSFebruary 24, 10:57 PM • 5524 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 10946 views
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 6348 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 9300 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 29403 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 40044 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 57883 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 75251 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 77865 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 9240 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 13404 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 15919 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 20945 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 29808 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

SBI is investigating the fatal road accident involving a prosecutor, investigative actions are underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The SBI has established the details of the road accident near Lviv on February 24, 2026, involving a 25-year-old prosecutor in a Skoda Superb. A 14-year-old girl died in the accident, and her 10-year-old brother was hospitalized.

SBI is investigating the fatal road accident involving a prosecutor, investigative actions are underway

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the details of a road accident near Lviv involving a prosecutor, in which a 14-year-old girl died, the SBI reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On the evening of February 24, SBI employees immediately went to the scene to conduct operational and investigative measures and study all the circumstances of the tragic road accident," the SBI statement said.

According to the SBI, "it was established that around 7:00 p.m. on February 24, 2026, near the village of Smerekiv, Lviv district, a Skoda Super B car, driven by a 25-year-old prosecutor of the Sheptytska District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv region, hit two minors." The brother and sister, as stated, "were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing." "As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old girl died on the spot, her 10-year-old brother was hospitalized," the bureau noted.

"During the check, no signs of alcohol intoxication were found in the driver," the SBI indicated.

According to the SBI, the incident was classified as a violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Currently, SBI investigators are continuing initial investigative actions: interviewing witnesses, seizing records from surveillance cameras and other material evidence. All necessary examinations will be appointed in the near future. The Bureau will ensure a full and impartial investigation of all circumstances of the tragedy," the SBI emphasized.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.24.02.26, 20:45 • 12643 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies