SBI is investigating the fatal road accident involving a prosecutor, investigative actions are underway

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the details of a road accident near Lviv involving a prosecutor, in which a 14-year-old girl died, the SBI reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On the evening of February 24, SBI employees immediately went to the scene to conduct operational and investigative measures and study all the circumstances of the tragic road accident," the SBI statement said.

According to the SBI, "it was established that around 7:00 p.m. on February 24, 2026, near the village of Smerekiv, Lviv district, a Skoda Super B car, driven by a 25-year-old prosecutor of the Sheptytska District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv region, hit two minors." The brother and sister, as stated, "were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing." "As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old girl died on the spot, her 10-year-old brother was hospitalized," the bureau noted.

"During the check, no signs of alcohol intoxication were found in the driver," the SBI indicated.

According to the SBI, the incident was classified as a violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Currently, SBI investigators are continuing initial investigative actions: interviewing witnesses, seizing records from surveillance cameras and other material evidence. All necessary examinations will be appointed in the near future. The Bureau will ensure a full and impartial investigation of all circumstances of the tragedy," the SBI emphasized.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.