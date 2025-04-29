The Kremlin has appointed new representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for promoting the ideas of the "Russian world" in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

The authorities of the aggressor state of Russia continue to try to undermine the unity of Ukrainian society. To implement the political interests of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Kremlin has appointed new representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for promoting the ideas of the "Russian world" in Ukraine. - the statement reads.

The list includes:

Metropolitan Anthony (Anton Yurievich Sevryuk) - Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, close to Patriarch Kirill. He has extensive connections in international church circles and actively promotes the political interests of the Kremlin under the guise of church diplomacy.

Metropolitan Dionysius (Pyotr Nikolaevich Porubai) - Metropolitan of Omsk and Tavrichesky, an active propagandist of the Kremlin's ideology and the concept of the "Russian world".

Metropolitan Pavel (Georgy Vasilyevich Ponomarev) - Patriarchal Exarch of the Moscow Metropolis, responsible for the work of the Russian Orthodox Church in the near abroad.

Metropolitan Varsonofy (Anatoly Vladimirovich Sudakov) - Head of the St. Petersburg Metropolis, closely associated with the силові structures of the Russian Federation. He takes an active part in the implementation of propaganda measures under the guise of church activities.

According to the DIU, they are to organize and coordinate contacts with religious organizations whose center is located in Russia, and other pro-Russian elements in Ukraine, to pass on instructions from the Russian special services and to control the implementation of provocations in the interests of the Kremlin.

Under the guise of "religious cooperation", the Russian Orthodox Church continues to function as an instrument of Russia's hybrid influence aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine. - the DIU noted.

In Ukraine, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church are suspected of aiding the occupation of Ukrainian territories