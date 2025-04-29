$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1752 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17022 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33536 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36896 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73363 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78972 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68438 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61853 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33346 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 39463 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41884 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32684 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19841 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 7914 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73366 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78973 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68440 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61854 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57897 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33157 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52577 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51488 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158055 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70838 views
The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Russian Orthodox Church has appointed new curators to work on Ukraine - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The Kremlin has appointed new representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for promoting the ideas of the "Russian world" in Ukraine. They are to organize contacts with pro-Russian elements and coordinate provocations.

The Russian Orthodox Church has appointed new curators to work on Ukraine - GUR

The Kremlin has appointed new representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for promoting the ideas of the "Russian world" in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

The authorities of the aggressor state of Russia continue to try to undermine the unity of Ukrainian society. To implement the political interests of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Kremlin has appointed new representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for promoting the ideas of the "Russian world" in Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The list includes:

  • Metropolitan Anthony (Anton Yurievich Sevryuk) - Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, close to Patriarch Kirill. He has extensive connections in international church circles and actively promotes the political interests of the Kremlin under the guise of church diplomacy.
    • Metropolitan Dionysius (Pyotr Nikolaevich Porubai) - Metropolitan of Omsk and Tavrichesky, an active propagandist of the Kremlin's ideology and the concept of the "Russian world".
      • Metropolitan Pavel (Georgy Vasilyevich Ponomarev) - Patriarchal Exarch of the Moscow Metropolis, responsible for the work of the Russian Orthodox Church in the near abroad.
        • Metropolitan Varsonofy (Anatoly Vladimirovich Sudakov) - Head of the St. Petersburg Metropolis, closely associated with the силові structures of the Russian Federation. He takes an active part in the implementation of propaganda measures under the guise of church activities.

          According to the DIU, they are to organize and coordinate contacts with religious organizations whose center is located in Russia, and other pro-Russian elements in Ukraine, to pass on instructions from the Russian special services and to control the implementation of provocations in the interests of the Kremlin.

          Under the guise of "religious cooperation", the Russian Orthodox Church continues to function as an instrument of Russia's hybrid influence aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.

          - the DIU noted.

          In Ukraine, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church are suspected of aiding the occupation of Ukrainian territories22.04.25, 15:31 • 6238 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          WarPolitics
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $63.60
          Bitcoin
          $94,822.90
          S&P 500
          $5,505.13
          Tesla
          $285.48
          Газ TTF
          $31.50
          Золото
          $3,317.26
          Ethereum
          $1,820.05