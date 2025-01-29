More than 100 UAVs attacked strategic facilities in Russia, including the Transneft-Baltica station

During the night, more than a hundred drones allegedly flew across russia, in particular six drones tried to attack the Transneft-Baltika oil pumping station in the tver region of russia.

This UNN reports with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Telegram channel Shot.

Shot claims that drones tried to attack the Transneft-Baltika oil pumping station in the Tver region at night. None of the employees were injured.

According to SHOT, allegedly six drones were destroyed around 1 a.m. today on the approach to the NPS in the Andreapolsky neighborhood. The falling debris caused a fire at the station, which was extinguished a couple hours later. In total, in the Tver region, according to local authorities, allegedly repelled the attack of 29 UAVs. The Russian Ministry of Defense statesthat 104 UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defense forces last night:

⦁ 47 - over the territory of Kursk Oblast;

⦁ 27 - over the territory of Bryansk Oblast;

⦁ 11 - over the territory of the Smolensk region;

⦁ 7 - over the territory of the Tver Region;

⦁ 4 - over the territory of Belgorod oblast;

⦁ 3 - over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region;

⦁ 3 - over the territory of Kaluga Oblast;

⦁ 1 - over the territory of the Rostov region;

⦁ 1 - over the territory of the Leningrad Region.

Supplement

As our own sources told UNN, GUR drones attacked a Lukoil oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The oil depot received significant damage, all four UAVs fired at the enemy facility reached their targets.