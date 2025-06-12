The Russian Federation is forming an African elite loyal to the Kremlin - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is expanding its influence in Africa, using educational programs and youth initiatives to form an elite loyal to Moscow. Russian language courses and sports events are becoming instruments of influence.
The aggressor state Russia is increasing its presence on the African continent, using educational and youth programs as a tool for long-term influence. The leading universities in Africa are planning to open Russian language courses and advanced training programs for teachers. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Yusov reports that one of the key areas is to create conditions for the formation of an "African elite" loyal to Moscow. To this end, the Russian Federation consistently maintains quotas in its universities for citizens of African countries at the expense of the state budget. The main areas of training are agriculture, engineering, pedagogy and medicine.
According to him, the leading universities in Africa are planning to open Russian language courses and advanced training programs for teachers. In the future - synchronization of educational programs to the standards of the Russian Federation.
Yusov notes that, according to the Kremlin's plan, this will allow to consolidate the long-term presence of Russian narratives in the education system of the countries of the continent. The Russian Federation pays special attention to working with young people through sports initiatives.
African education and sports are increasingly being used by the aggressor state as instruments of hybrid influence with a view to forming a new generation of political and managerial elites loyal to the Kremlin
