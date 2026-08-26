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Russia attacked Chernihiv again: there are casualties, warehouse workers may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Russia struck Chernihiv again, damaging a warehouse. Two people were injured; workers may be under the rubble.

Russia attacked Chernihiv again: there are casualties, warehouse workers may be under the rubble

Chernihiv was attacked by Russia again after an earlier enemy strike that claimed the lives of a child and a woman, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi said on Wednesday, adding that two people were known to have been injured and that employees of the damaged warehouse could be under the rubble, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck the city again. As a result of the attack, a warehouse facility was damaged. There are casualties: 2 people were injured. Warehouse employees may be under the rubble," Bryzhynskyi wrote at Telegram.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized26.08.26, 07:52 • 26031 view

Julia Shramko

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