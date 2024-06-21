The Russian Federation announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone: what is known

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4792 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 97966 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235309 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369511 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181946 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124661 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2832 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6036 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14060 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17972 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Russian Federation announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26011 views

In Russia, they announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone. But the UAV itself has been in the testing stage for more than a year.

The Russian Federation announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone: what is known

In Russia, they announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone. But the UAV itself has been in the testing stage for more than a year. This is reported by defense Express, writes UNN.

As the newspaper notes, the upgraded Orion differs from the basic version in that there the optoelectronic station is placed closer to the center of the fuselage, other possible differences remain unknown.

At the same time, defense Express emphasizes that the Russian side has been announcing such upgrades since February 2023.

According to open data, this UAV has the following characteristics: the length of the fuselage is 8 meters, the wingspan is 16 meters, the maximum take – off weight is 1000 kilograms, in particular, the combat load is up to 180 kilograms, the declared flight radius is up to 250 kilometers.

optional

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin earlier saidthat the Russians began to equip their reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10" trackers of foreign production , which are designed to track the location of objects.

""In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, KNIISE experts found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent UAV samples that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information collection, but also for systematic tracking of points of shooting down or landing of "enemy birds".

Trackers are equipped with basic and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are disabled, before communication is lost, coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarNews of the World
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41