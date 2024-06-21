The Russian Federation announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone: what is known

In Russia, they announced the modernization of the Orion reconnaissance and attack drone. But the UAV itself has been in the testing stage for more than a year. This is reported by defense Express, writes UNN.

As the newspaper notes, the upgraded Orion differs from the basic version in that there the optoelectronic station is placed closer to the center of the fuselage, other possible differences remain unknown.

At the same time, defense Express emphasizes that the Russian side has been announcing such upgrades since February 2023.

According to open data, this UAV has the following characteristics: the length of the fuselage is 8 meters, the wingspan is 16 meters, the maximum take – off weight is 1000 kilograms, in particular, the combat load is up to 180 kilograms, the declared flight radius is up to 250 kilometers.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin earlier saidthat the Russians began to equip their reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10" trackers of foreign production , which are designed to track the location of objects.

""In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, KNIISE experts found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent UAV samples that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information collection, but also for systematic tracking of points of shooting down or landing of "enemy birds".

Trackers are equipped with basic and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are disabled, before communication is lost, coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.