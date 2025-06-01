The Russian delegation went to negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, went to Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine. Lavrov said that the Russian Federation is ready to present a memorandum on overcoming the crisis.
The Russian delegation has left for Istanbul to participate in negotiations with Ukraine, scheduled for June 2. This is reported by Russian "Media", writes UNN.
Details
The negotiating team has flown to Istanbul
According to reports, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian delegation, headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, is ready on June 2 in Istanbul to present Ukraine with a memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected in the capital of Turkey, Istanbul, on Monday, June 2. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has declared its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state.