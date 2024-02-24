$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43773 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101411 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349111 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207563 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241253 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253966 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160097 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
The russian army has suffered more than 409,000 personnel losses since the beginning of the invasion in February 2012

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35672 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 2 years of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russian troops have lost more than 409,000 servicemen, including 770 in the last day, as well as thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment.

The russian army has suffered more than 409,000 personnel losses since the beginning of the invasion in February 2012

During the 2 years of the full-scale invasion, the russians lost 409010 servicemen. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/24/24:

  • Personnel: 409010 (+770).

Tanks: 6534 (+8).

Armored combat vehicles: 12425 (+15).

Artillery systems: 9952 (+36).

RSVP: 999.

Air defense systems: 684 (+2).

Airplanes: 340 (+1).

Helicopters: 325.

UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7659 (+31).

Cruise missiles: 1905 (+2).

Ships/boats: 25.

Submarines: 1.

Automotive equipment and tankers: 12988 (+28).

Special equipment: 1576 (+1).

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks24.02.24, 07:54 • 38632 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87