The russian army has suffered more than 409,000 personnel losses since the beginning of the invasion in February 2012
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 2 years of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russian troops have lost more than 409,000 servicemen, including 770 in the last day, as well as thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/24/24:
- Personnel: 409010 (+770).
Tanks: 6534 (+8).
Armored combat vehicles: 12425 (+15).
Artillery systems: 9952 (+36).
RSVP: 999.
Air defense systems: 684 (+2).
Airplanes: 340 (+1).
Helicopters: 325.
UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7659 (+31).
Cruise missiles: 1905 (+2).
Ships/boats: 25.
Submarines: 1.
Automotive equipment and tankers: 12988 (+28).
Special equipment: 1576 (+1).
