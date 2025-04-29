Russian army attacked a medical facility in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Kachkarivka, hitting the building three times with UAVs, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Yesterday evening, Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Kachkarivka, Mylov community. The enemy hit the building with UAVs at least three times, causing a fire there. The premises suffered significant damage. Information about casualties has not been received - reported in the RMA.

According to data from the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 39 settlements in the region, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day. Russian troops attacked social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region. Due to Russian aggression, 12 people were injured in the past day, Prokudin said.

As reported by the National Police Department in the region, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, aviation and UAVs of various types last day. In the settlements, 20 objects were damaged: three apartment buildings and nine private houses, property of an agricultural firm and a monastery, a store, three cars, a garage, a gas pipeline.

