The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in Poland

In the Polish village of Lasków in the Lublin Voivodeship, searchers discovered the remains of more than 40 people, presumably Ukrainians, who were killed in March 1944. The victims may have included women, men, and children. The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Search operations at the site of the presumed mass grave have already been completed. Specialists plan to carry out an exhumation in the spring of 2027 to determine the sex, age, and causes of death of the people buried there.

According to historical data, a mass killing of the Ukrainian population took place in Lasków on March 10, 1944. Historians have established the names of 327 village residents who were killed.

Historical disputes between Ukraine and Poland

The issue of the mass killings of Ukrainians and Poles during World War II has remained one of the most painful issues in relations between the two states for decades. Particularly intense disputes have arisen over the 1943 Volhynia tragedy.

The Polish side has repeatedly accused Ukrainian nationalists of the mass killing of Polish civilians and demanded that these events be recognized as genocide. At the same time, Ukrainian historians emphasize the need to also investigate the killing of Ukrainians by Polish armed formations, particularly in the territory of modern-day Poland.

The events in Lasków are one example of such crimes. The discovery of the burial site may help document the circumstances surrounding the deaths of local Ukrainians and supplement the historical evidence of the tragedy.

Specialists will be able to draw definitive conclusions regarding the remains found after the exhumation and anthropological examinations planned for the spring of 2027.

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