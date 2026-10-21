The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in Poland

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
12:17 AM • 2714 views
How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
11:38 PM • 4976 views
The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in PolandPhoto
10:56 PM • 7410 views
Trump said that Russian tanks became stuck near Kyiv in 2022 because of the heaviest rain in 10 yearsVideo
10:17 PM • 8216 views
The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky
09:37 PM • 10140 views
Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks
09:08 PM • 10257 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 10050 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 10878 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 10389 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 15664 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.8m/s
92%
760mm
Popular news
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhotoOctober 20, 03:13 PM • 15163 views
Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspendedOctober 20, 03:21 PM • 16076 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028PhotoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14134 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's SecretOctober 20, 06:40 PM • 9880 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 7820 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 15664 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 26034 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 22538 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 30536 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 29402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideo12:06 AM • 1094 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days11:06 PM • 2150 views
Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child10:06 PM • 3116 views
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 4816 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 6360 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Film
Series

The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4978 views

The remains of more than 40 people, presumably Ukrainians, who died during the mass killing on March 10, 1944, were discovered in the village of Laskiv. The exhumation is scheduled for spring 2027.

The remains of more than 40 Ukrainians, presumably killed during the 1944 massacre, have been found in Poland

In the Polish village of Lasków in the Lublin Voivodeship, searchers discovered the remains of more than 40 people, presumably Ukrainians, who were killed in March 1944. The victims may have included women, men, and children. The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Search operations at the site of the presumed mass grave have already been completed. Specialists plan to carry out an exhumation in the spring of 2027 to determine the sex, age, and causes of death of the people buried there.

According to historical data, a mass killing of the Ukrainian population took place in Lasków on March 10, 1944. Historians have established the names of 327 village residents who were killed.

Historical disputes between Ukraine and Poland

The issue of the mass killings of Ukrainians and Poles during World War II has remained one of the most painful issues in relations between the two states for decades. Particularly intense disputes have arisen over the 1943 Volhynia tragedy.

The Polish side has repeatedly accused Ukrainian nationalists of the mass killing of Polish civilians and demanded that these events be recognized as genocide. At the same time, Ukrainian historians emphasize the need to also investigate the killing of Ukrainians by Polish armed formations, particularly in the territory of modern-day Poland.

The events in Lasków are one example of such crimes. The discovery of the burial site may help document the circumstances surrounding the deaths of local Ukrainians and supplement the historical evidence of the tragedy.

Specialists will be able to draw definitive conclusions regarding the remains found after the exhumation and anthropological examinations planned for the spring of 2027.

Alarm in Poland’s border region; aviation deployed again - situation at the border20.10.26, 11:44 • 6138 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland