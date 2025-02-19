The Prosecutor General's Office is working on contracts for mobilized persons: what will change

ukenru
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 39813 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 64880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103615 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68927 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115866 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100717 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112910 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152365 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66260 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109079 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80536 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115870 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143102 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73767 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133923 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135804 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
The Prosecutor General's Office is working on contracts for mobilized persons: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28391 views

The President's Office is developing a new system of contracts for mobilized personnel with clear terms of service. For those called up in 2022, the term may be set at 6 months, and in 2023 - at 9-10 months.

The Office of the President of Ukraine is working on a new system of contracts for mobilized soldiers. It should establish clear terms of service and provide for additional bonuses.

Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

This is still at the stage of development and research, but the most important thing, in my opinion, is that this contract can give people who are mobilized and are already serving, whether they came voluntarily or not - it doesn't matter, they get clear terms of service

- Palisa said. 

Palisa noted that the term of service for those mobilized in 2022 could be extended for another six months, and for those drafted in 2023 - for nine to ten months.

Soldiers mobilized in 2024 will be able to sign a contract that will determine a specific period of service and provide for additional bonuses.

At the same time, he emphasized that the implementation of this initiative will depend on the creation of appropriate conditions, as it is important to maintain the combat capability of the units.

According to him, a large team is currently working on this. The President's Office is also working to introduce contracts for citizens who are not subject to mobilization but wish to voluntarily join the Armed Forces. This applies, in particular, to former military personnel, people with the right to deferment, and reserved employees.

Contract for 18-24-year-olds A new contract service program for citizens aged 18-24 has also been launched in Ukraine. Within a few days of the initiative's launch, the company received about 10,000 applications.

10 thousand applications is probably okay, in a few days, in principle, a good result, but the 18-24 contract, which has been very popular in recent days, is not the end of the recruitment system, the reform of the recruitment system, but rather the beginning. Because the 18-24 contract is the first stage in which we give young people, young citizens, the opportunity to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a voluntary basis

- Palisa said.

He noted that the 18-24 contract is a pilot project that is currently being implemented in six brigades: one Marine brigade, one Air Assault Brigade, and four Army brigades. This limited implementation allows us to test all stages of the process - from applying to training, receiving the first payments and full support of the serviceman.

According to a representative of the OP, during this phase, all possible shortcomings in training, organization or payments will be monitored in order to improve the system in the future and scale it to a larger number of military units.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the Contract 18-24 project. A prerequisite is participation in combat operations for 6 months. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

