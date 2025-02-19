The Prosecutor General's Office is working on contracts for mobilized persons: what will change

The Office of the President of Ukraine is working on a new system of contracts for mobilized soldiers. It should establish clear terms of service and provide for additional bonuses.

Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

This is still at the stage of development and research, but the most important thing, in my opinion, is that this contract can give people who are mobilized and are already serving, whether they came voluntarily or not - it doesn't matter, they get clear terms of service - Palisa said.

Palisa noted that the term of service for those mobilized in 2022 could be extended for another six months, and for those drafted in 2023 - for nine to ten months.

Soldiers mobilized in 2024 will be able to sign a contract that will determine a specific period of service and provide for additional bonuses.

At the same time, he emphasized that the implementation of this initiative will depend on the creation of appropriate conditions, as it is important to maintain the combat capability of the units.

According to him, a large team is currently working on this. The President's Office is also working to introduce contracts for citizens who are not subject to mobilization but wish to voluntarily join the Armed Forces. This applies, in particular, to former military personnel, people with the right to deferment, and reserved employees.

Contract for 18-24-year-olds A new contract service program for citizens aged 18-24 has also been launched in Ukraine. Within a few days of the initiative's launch, the company received about 10,000 applications.

10 thousand applications is probably okay, in a few days, in principle, a good result, but the 18-24 contract, which has been very popular in recent days, is not the end of the recruitment system, the reform of the recruitment system, but rather the beginning. Because the 18-24 contract is the first stage in which we give young people, young citizens, the opportunity to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a voluntary basis - Palisa said.

He noted that the 18-24 contract is a pilot project that is currently being implemented in six brigades: one Marine brigade, one Air Assault Brigade, and four Army brigades. This limited implementation allows us to test all stages of the process - from applying to training, receiving the first payments and full support of the serviceman.

According to a representative of the OP, during this phase, all possible shortcomings in training, organization or payments will be monitored in order to improve the system in the future and scale it to a larger number of military units.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the Contract 18-24 project. A prerequisite is participation in combat operations for 6 months.