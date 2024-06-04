The project " I want to live” showed a photo of Ukrainian Roman Gorlik after two years in Russian captivity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40807 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100741 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143995 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243995 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76580 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110293 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35884 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49331 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221471 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25453 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30728 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110295 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112546 views
The project " I want to live” showed a photo of Ukrainian Roman Gorlik after two years in Russian captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66598 views

The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war causes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history — the Nazi concentration camps of death.

The project "I want to live" showed Ukrainian Roman Gorilko after two years in Russian captivity, who was returned along with other 74 prisoners from Russian dungeons on May 31. The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war causes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history — the Nazi concentration camps of death, reports UNN.

Details

In these terrible photos, Ukrainian Gorlik Roman Vasilyevich after two years of being in Russian captivity. Roman and 74 other prisoners were returned from Russian dungeons on 31.05.2024 on the exchange of prisoners of war, although he did not take part in the fighting. Roman is a senior controller of the checkpoint for the protection of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. He and the other 168 National Guardsmen who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were literally taken hostage by the Russians and taken out of Ukraine via Belarus in March 2022. 89 of them are still being held captive, and the Russian side uses them to exchange them for Russian servicemen captured in battle

 - the message says.

It is noted that the condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war causes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history — Nazi concentration camps of death.

It is noted that during the entire period of their stay in Russian captivity, Ukrainian prisoners were never visited by observers of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It is a conscious and purposeful policy of the Russian authorities to prevent observers from visiting prisoners of war in violation of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions. This is done specifically so that the International Red Cross cannot record how the Russian side treats prisoners of war. To hide from the world Russia's inhumane attitude towards Ukrainians, literally the policy of genocide of the Ukrainian people. The return of all prisoners of war and civilian hostages from the Russian Gulag is a priority for Ukraine

 - added in the project.

The footage shows how the man significantly lost weight.

Recall

On Friday, May 31, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia,and 75 Ukrainians returned home.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that all those who returned from captivity, all told about torture. About a third of them are wounded and seriously wounded. Absolutely everyone has lost an insane number of kilograms and needs treatment and rehabilitation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising