The project " I want to live” showed a photo of Ukrainian Roman Gorlik after two years in Russian captivity

The project "I want to live" showed Ukrainian Roman Gorilko after two years in Russian captivity, who was returned along with other 74 prisoners from Russian dungeons on May 31. The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war causes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history — the Nazi concentration camps of death, reports UNN.

Details

In these terrible photos, Ukrainian Gorlik Roman Vasilyevich after two years of being in Russian captivity. Roman and 74 other prisoners were returned from Russian dungeons on 31.05.2024 on the exchange of prisoners of war, although he did not take part in the fighting. Roman is a senior controller of the checkpoint for the protection of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. He and the other 168 National Guardsmen who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were literally taken hostage by the Russians and taken out of Ukraine via Belarus in March 2022. 89 of them are still being held captive, and the Russian side uses them to exchange them for Russian servicemen captured in battle - the message says.

It is noted that the condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war causes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history — Nazi concentration camps of death.

It is noted that during the entire period of their stay in Russian captivity, Ukrainian prisoners were never visited by observers of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It is a conscious and purposeful policy of the Russian authorities to prevent observers from visiting prisoners of war in violation of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions. This is done specifically so that the International Red Cross cannot record how the Russian side treats prisoners of war. To hide from the world Russia's inhumane attitude towards Ukrainians, literally the policy of genocide of the Ukrainian people. The return of all prisoners of war and civilian hostages from the Russian Gulag is a priority for Ukraine - added in the project.

The footage shows how the man significantly lost weight.

Recall

On Friday, May 31, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia,and 75 Ukrainians returned home.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that all those who returned from captivity, all told about torture. About a third of them are wounded and seriously wounded. Absolutely everyone has lost an insane number of kilograms and needs treatment and rehabilitation.