The price of bitcoin has stabilized today at around $61,000 due to the closure of Mt Gox

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100682 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178531 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224035 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365578 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180985 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149232 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197705 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 71626 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80181 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100624 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7176 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10398 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14751 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35967 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37676 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The price of bitcoin has stabilized today at around $61,000 due to the closure of Mt Gox

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17895 views

The price of bitcoin remained almost unchanged today, but concerns remain about the potential distribution of tokens from the bankrupt Mt Gox exchange, which could lead to a further drop in the price.

The price of bitcoin has stabilized today at around $61,000 due to the closure of Mt Gox

Today, June 28, the price of bitcoin remained almost unchanged, but it has suffered significant losses over the past month. The nervousness of traders is caused by the expectation of a large-scale distribution of tokens by the bankrupt Mt Gox exchange, which holds the potential for further price declines. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

Tensions in the cryptocurrency markets remain amid expectations of a key US inflation index to be released on Friday, which is likely to influence future interest rates. Bitcoin is up 1.2% over the past 24 hours, reaching $61,515.2.

Meanwhile, concerns continue over the planned distribution of tokens stolen from the Mt Gox exchange in 2014, with fears that this will lead to a large-scale sell-off and a possible drop in bitcoin prices.

Ether and other altcoins also showed growth, although they suffered losses in June. The strengthening of the dollar before the release of the PCE price index also affects cryptocurrency prices, as traders prefer the safer dollar in the face of uncertainty.

This price index is important for the Federal Reserve and determines expectations for interest rates, which are key for cryptocurrency markets, which traditionally do better when rates are low.

Recall

According to the investment company Bernstein, the total value of spot exchange-traded funds for bitcoin and ether could grow to $450 billion in the next few years, and the bitcoin rate will reach $90 thousand by the end of 2024.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
United States
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40