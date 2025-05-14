The peak of spring cold in Ukraine: rain and stormy winds expected on May 15

The air temperature during the upcoming Friday will be from +8 to +20 degrees: it will get colder in the western regions, in the Carpathians, in some places with wet snow. It is expected to rain and strong wind in Kyiv.

UNN reports with reference to the page of synoptic Natalka Didenko.

Details

Due to the influence of a cold atmospheric front, it will rain in most regions of Ukraine the next day. It will get noticeably colder in several regions. Strong winds are expected in most places, and in some places they will reach storm levels.

At the top of May, like at any mountain top, it is often windy, clouds sit on your head and rain falls. This will be the case tomorrow, May 15, at the peak of the final month of spring. - Didenko explains

The weather forecaster also warns to be careful, as a gusty south-westerly wind is expected. Sometimes even with storm gusts, up to 15-20 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day on Friday will be +14+18 degrees, in the southern part in some places up to +20 degrees.

According to Didenko, it will get noticeably colder on Thursday in the western regions of Ukraine - there will be only +8+13 degrees tomorrow.

Weather in Kyiv

On May 15, rain, strong south-westerly wind and +15 degrees are expected. It will be very cold in the capital on Friday, as it will rain and no higher than +10 degrees is expected.

So, for May 16, it is better to plan to lie down and work online under a blanket in a hat and thick pants. In the coming days, humid weather with periodic rains will prevail in Ukraine. A timid warming is expected after May 20) - adds the author of the forecasts.

We will remind

