Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 14481 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 33321 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29486 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 40092 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 107102 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50864 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144161 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86749 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94412 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87556 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The peak of spring cold in Ukraine: rain and stormy winds expected on May 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

On May 15, Ukraine is expected to cool down, with rain and stormy winds. In the western regions, the temperature will drop to +8, in Kyiv also rain and strong wind.

The peak of spring cold in Ukraine: rain and stormy winds expected on May 15

The air temperature during the upcoming Friday will be from +8 to +20 degrees: it will get colder in the western regions, in the Carpathians, in some places with wet snow. It is expected to rain and strong wind in Kyiv.

UNN reports with reference to the page of synoptic Natalka Didenko.

Details

Due to the influence of a cold atmospheric front, it will rain in most regions of Ukraine the next day. It will get noticeably colder in several regions. Strong winds are expected in most places, and in some places they will reach storm levels. 

At the top of May, like at any mountain top, it is often windy, clouds sit on your head and rain falls. This will be the case tomorrow, May 15, at the peak of the final month of spring.

- Didenko explains

The weather forecaster also warns to be careful, as a gusty south-westerly wind is expected. Sometimes even with storm gusts, up to 15-20 meters per second. 

The air temperature during the day on Friday will be +14+18 degrees, in the southern part in some places up to +20 degrees.

According to Didenko, it will get noticeably colder on Thursday in the western regions of Ukraine - there will be only +8+13 degrees tomorrow.

Weather in Kyiv

On May 15, rain, strong south-westerly wind and +15 degrees are expected. It will be very cold in the capital on Friday, as it will rain and no higher than +10 degrees is expected.

So, for May 16, it is better to plan to lie down and work online under a blanket in a hat and thick pants. In the coming days, humid weather with periodic rains will prevail in Ukraine. A timid warming is expected after May 20)  

- adds the author of the forecasts. 

We will remind

UNN reported that on May 14, variable cloudiness and light rain are expected in Ukraine. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 12° to 17° above zero.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
