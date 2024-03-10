The Oscar favorite in the main nominations has been named

The biographical thriller about the creator of the atomic bomb "Openheimer" is the main favorite of the Oscars in key categories this year, Bloomberg writes, citing experts, reports UNN.

Details

The three-hour film by Universal Pictures is nominated in 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

According to GoldDerby, a website that tracks critics' and experts' predictions, the film is expected to win several nominations, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

According to the FanDuel website, Oppenheimer is also considered the main contender for the most important nomination - Best Picture. Other candidates include the black comedy The Poor Unfortunates by Yorgos Lanthimos and Area of Interest by independent studio A24.

Recall

The Oscar ceremony will take place on the night of March 11.

This year, the Ukrainian director's film is competing for the world's most prestigious film award, the Oscar, for the first time.

Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol will compete for the Best Feature Documentary Award.

Oscar 2024: where to watch and cheer for a Ukrainian film that may win a statuette for the first time