Oscar 2024: where to watch and cheer for a Ukrainian film that may win a statuette for the first time

Tonight, the Oscar 2024 awards ceremony will take place. This year, one of the nominees is the documentary by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov "20 Days in Mariupol. Where to cheer for Ukrainian cinema and who is predicted to win in other nominations, UNN writes.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on the night of March 10-11, 2024. Traditionally, it takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For the fourth time, it will be hosted by American comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

The broadcast will begin at 23:30 on March 10, Ukrainian time, with the red carpet at 00:30. And the presentation will take place at 01:00.

The Oscar ceremony will be available on Suspilne Kultura. The ceremony will also be broadcast by the American TV channel ABC.

This year, the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol is competing for an Oscar in the category of the Documentary Feature Film category.

The film directed by Mstislav Chernov has every chance of winning this award, according to a betting site. If it does win the award, it will be the first Oscar to be awarded to a Ukrainian film.

As for the main nominations, bookmakers predict victory:

in the Best Picture category - Openheimer;

in the Best Director category - Christopher Nolan;

in the Best Actor category - Cillian Murphy;

in the category "Best Actress" - Lily Gladstone

In total, the award will be presented in 23 nominations. Among the favorites that received the most nominations are the films: Oppenheimer (13), Poor Creatures (11), and Full Moon Killers (10).

President Zelenskyy thanked the team behind the Oscar-nominated documentary 20 Days in Mariupol for exposing russia's atrocities against Ukrainians to the world.

