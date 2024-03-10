$41.340.03
Oscar 2024: where to watch and cheer for a Ukrainian film that may win a statuette for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59472 views

Tonight, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place, where the Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol has a chance to become the first Ukrainian film to win an Oscar in the Documentary category.

Oscar 2024: where to watch and cheer for a Ukrainian film that may win a statuette for the first time

Tonight, the Oscar 2024 awards ceremony will take place. This year, one of the nominees is the documentary by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov "20 Days in Mariupol. Where to cheer for Ukrainian cinema and who is predicted to win in other nominations, UNN writes.

Details

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on the night of March 10-11, 2024. Traditionally, it takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For the fourth time, it will be hosted by American comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

The broadcast will begin at 23:30 on March 10, Ukrainian time, with the red carpet at 00:30. And the presentation will take place at 01:00.

The Oscar ceremony will be available on Suspilne Kultura. The ceremony will also be broadcast by the American TV channel ABC.

Add

This year, the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol is competing for an Oscar in the  category of the Documentary Feature Film category.

The film directed by Mstislav Chernov  has every chance of winning this award, according to a betting site. If it does win the award, it will be the first Oscar to be awarded to a Ukrainian film.

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" wins BAFTA Award for Best Documentary18.02.24, 22:40 • 33812 views

As for the main nominations, bookmakers predict victory:

  • in the Best Picture category - Openheimer;
  • in the Best Director category - Christopher Nolan;
  • in the Best Actor category - Cillian Murphy;
  • in the category "Best Actress" - Lily Gladstone

In total, the award will be presented in 23 nominations. Among the favorites that received the most nominations are the films: Oppenheimer (13), Poor Creatures (11), and Full Moon Killers (10).

Recall

President Zelenskyy thanked the team behind the Oscar-nominated documentary 20 Days in Mariupol for exposing russia's atrocities against Ukrainians to the world.

At the Berlinale, the movie "Dahomey" won the Golden Bear25.02.24, 14:43 • 28379 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Culture
Robert Oppenheimer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Los Angeles
