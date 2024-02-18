Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" wins BAFTA Award for Best Documentary

The film "20 Days in Mariupol" won the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary. BAFTA reports UNN.

Details

The film 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstislav Chernov, won the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary.

In addition, the film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, where the winner was Jonathan Glazer's Area of Interest. The film will be released in Ukraine on February 22.

"20 Days in Mariupol is also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary category. The award ceremony is scheduled for the night of March 11.

The BAFTA Awards are considered to be the British equivalent of the Oscars, awarding recognition in television and film.

