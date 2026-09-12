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The oldest evidence of regular psychoactive substance use has been found on an island in Indonesia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Sulawesi hunter-gatherers may have consumed betel nuts 25,000 years ago. Scientists found traces of them on severely damaged teeth.

The oldest evidence of regular psychoactive substance use has been found on an island in Indonesia

Hunter-gatherers on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi may have regularly consumed betel nuts as early as 25,000 years ago. This is indicated by research conducted by scientists from Griffith University, Live Science reports, writes UNN.

Details

Researchers examined heavily damaged teeth belonging to two people who lived on Sulawesi during different periods. One man died approximately 25,000–16,000 years ago, while the other person died around 7,600–6,300 years ago. Both were approximately 40–50 years old at the time of death.

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The teeth displayed characteristic grooves, and analysis of the samples confirmed the presence of traces of betel nuts. The seeds of the Areca catechu palm contain arecoline, a neuroactive substance that affects the nervous system.

They may have used it as a painkiller

According to one of the study's authors, Adam Brumm, ancient people may have sucked on whole betel nuts to numb their mouths and ease toothache. At the same time, this practice likely only worsened the condition of their teeth.

On one of the teeth, the groove was so deep that it exposed the inner pulp cavity.

It must have been incredibly painful

— Brumm noted.

Approximately 4,000 years ago, the inhabitants of Sulawesi were already mixing betel nuts with slaked lime to produce a stimulant. A similar practice still exists in parts of South Asia and Oceania.

It now seems likely that betel chewing in the form in which we know it developed from a much simpler and more ancient practice — sucking on a whole nut

— Brumm concluded.

The study's findings were published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

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Stepan Haftko

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