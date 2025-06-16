The occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia and the region: an air alert has been declared in the region

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has warned the population of the region about an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia and all communities of the region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Fedorov called on the population of the region not to leave shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

An air raid alert has been declared in the communities of Zaporizhzhia region! Threat of drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia region! An air raid alert has been declared in the city of Zaporizhzhia! Take care of yourself and immediately go to a safe place - he wrote.

And added that air defense is currently working in the region.

