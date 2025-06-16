The occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia and the region: an air alert has been declared in the region

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM • 286 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
01:59 PM • 22344 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 64136 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 65028 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 78004 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 163409 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 77883 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 76939 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59862 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56548 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 151121 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 129556 views
The court found no evidence that Shabunin participated in hostilities and ordered the activist to pay 126,000 in tax debtJune 16, 10:33 AM • 9858 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 32332 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 11805 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 129672 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 151242 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 182495 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 253937 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 310778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 11886 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 32407 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 103300 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 87871 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78076 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

The occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia and the region: an air alert has been declared in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, announced an air alert in the Zaporizhzhia region, urging the population to urgently go to shelters. Air defense is working in the region.

The occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia and the region: an air alert has been declared in the region

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has warned the population of the region about an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia and all communities of the region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Fedorov called on the population of the region not to leave shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

An air raid alert has been declared in the communities of Zaporizhzhia region! Threat of drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia region! An air raid alert has been declared in the city of Zaporizhzhia! Take care of yourself and immediately go to a safe place

- he wrote.

And added that air defense is currently working in the region.

In a day, the enemy launched 426 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: one injured16.06.25, 07:35 • 3074 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9