Death toll from the Russian attack on Sumy risen to 5

The death toll from the Russian attack on Sumy on June 3 has risen to five. This was reported on Wednesday by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the Sumy community on June 3 has risen to five. An 86-year-old victim died in the hospital - the RMA reported.

Addition

The day before, Sumy was attacked by the Russian Armed Forces with MLRS. Initially, it was known that 4 people became victims of the enemy strike. According to the RMA, as of June 4, a total of 30 people sought medical help. 16 injured are currently in the hospital, six of whom are in serious condition, including three children. One child is being prepared for transportation to "Okhmatdyt" for further treatment.